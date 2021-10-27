The Caverns in Grundy County, known for underground concerts, is offering a spooky tour on Halloween weekend.

It’s a lantern-guided tour through The Caverns where you’ll hear harrowing stories about caves that the locals have passed down for years. You’ll even learn about the immortal “people who live anywhere” that the Cherokee, who inhabited our area, encountered in caves like The Caverns, and more.

Unlike a haunted house, no one is going to jump out in a costume—no, this eerie tour is deeper than that. But The Caverns welcomes you to wear your costumes and they’ll have some candy for all.

If you have tickets for Kayzo (10/29) or Jelly Roll (10/30 & 10/31) with a cave tour included, you can take this spooky tour the day of your show from 2p to 6p or simply purchase the spooky tour when you arrive. Spooky tours are offered Friday (10/29) through Sunday (10/31).

Find more information here.