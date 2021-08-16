22-year-old Kaitlin Ervin was reported missing on August 7, 2021. She has since communicated with family via Facebook and made statements that she had been assaulted. She was last believed to be in North Nashville.

She has been added to the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person.

If you have seen Kaitlin Ervin or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email tips to [email protected].