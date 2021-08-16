Man Wanted for Questioning for Assault and Vandalism at Murfreesboro Shell Station

Detectives are hoping you can help identify and locate the man wanted for questioning for assault and vandalism.

The unidentified man entered the Shell Station, 2181 Old Fort Pkwy., and got into an argument with the clerk and threw his drink at her on Aug. 1. He also picked up a box of mints and threw then, shattering the glass of a picture on the wall. The man was upset the clerk asked him to pay at a different register.

He left the store in a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma pickup.

If you can help detectives identify this man, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email tips to [email protected].