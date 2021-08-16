Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit is attempting to locate 34-year-old Eric Branch.

Branch is wanted on multiple felony warrants including aggravated assault, aggravated rape, rape of a child, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was recently indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury.

The felon was living in an apartment on Saint Andrew Dr. He is known to frequent the Memphis area.

Branch is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Eric Branch, please contact Detective Tiffany Host at 629-201-5517 email tips to [email protected].