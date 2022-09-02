Middle TN High School Football Player Profile: Summit Running Back Logan Frazier

This week, our Middle Tennessee high school football player profile is Summit running back Logan Frazier. Logan was heavily submitted this week by our readers.

Logan is a senior running back for Summit High School. His favorite athlete is Najee Harris, which makes a lot of sense considering they both play the same position. His favorite movie is Top Gun, his favorite Artist is The Notorious B.I.G., and his favorite song is Love Yourz,by J. Cole.

Logan is hoping to continue his football career at the next level. Logan told me he has talked with several schools and has visited some already, such as Notre Dame, Louisville, FSU and Western Kentucky. Logan has invites for other schools lined up during this season, including MTSU and Georgia Tech.

When asked about how he leads for his team and community, Frazier had this to say:

“I always try to be a leader on my team in any way possible, but most importantly by example, giving everything I have. I try to be a leader in the community, be uplifting, good-mannered, and kind to anyone.”

Last Friday, Logan had 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Summit.