Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Lipscomb vs CPA Game Preview

Our game of the week takes us to Davidson County for this rematch of the last two Division II-AA State Championship Games. This district matchup is huge for both teams, as Lipscomb looks to retain their stranglehold in the district and CPA tries to keep pace with Davidson and FRA by knocking off another top five ranked team in Tennessee after beating Oakland a couple of weeks ago. They showed they are capable of playing with the best and Lipscomb cannot overlook them.

Lipscomb Academy Mustangs

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 1

Head Coach: Trent Dilfer (38-10 in fourth year at Lipscomb)

2022 Record: 9-0

District Record: 3-0

2021 Record: 12-1, Won state championship over CPA

Head Coach and former Super Bowl-winning QB, Trent Dilfer, and The Mustangs are looking to go undefeated this season, and they have the horses to do it. (Pardon the pun.) They are ranked 17th nationally, have won every game so far this season by double digits, and are averaging nearly 39 points per game while only surrendering 6.5 a game. Consistency is the name of the game for Coach Martin and CPA. If they can knock The Lions on their heels early, then Lipscomb will be right where they want to be.

CPA Lions

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 22

Head Coach: Ingle Martin (132-31 in 12th year at CPA)

2022 Record: 4-4

District Record: 2-1

2021 Record: 11-3, Lost to Lipscomb in state championship game

Consistency is the word that continues to come to mind when I think of CPA. Coach Martin has established his culture over the course of 12 seasons and his Lions have been involved in the last four state championships. Even in a season considered a down year for CPA, The Lions still managed to knock off Murfreesboro powerhouse Oakland and snap their 36-game win streak. This team proved they could play with anybody and will have to have a similar game this week. Lipscomb scores 19.6 of their 38.9 points per game in the first quarter. CPA must come out of the gate strong.

Final Thoughts

The first quarter will be the most important segment of this game. Games are not won in the first quarter, but they can be lost. Both of these teams will be looking to set themselves up for a win in the first quarter, and whichever team does that the best is going to have the best shot at coming out on top.

In a game with no love lost and with CPA at home, anything is possible, and a CPA upset would not be unfathomable, but I can’t justify picking against Lipscomb right now.

Lipscomb 35 CPA 28