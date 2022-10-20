City of La Vergne Prepares for Website Redesign Launch

Every few years, the City of La Vergne undergoes a new website redesign as part of its contract with a website developer.

The new design is scheduled to go live Friday, October 21. The website URL will remain www.lavergnetn.gov. The process shouldn’t cause any issues navigating the website during the conversion process, but if it does, it’s recommended to wait a few minutes and then try refreshing the page.

The new website will not have any changes to the structure of the site. The biggest changes will be to the design, colors, and layout. All important city information, meeting agendas, community event information, and department information will remain in the same places.

“We are very excited about the new look of our website,” says City Administrator Bruce Richardson. “The changes reflect the transformation occurring in our city and that we are making improvements for our residents. This update mirrors what we’re working so hard to do for our community.”

The website is still ADA compliant and will continue to provide options through Google Translate to allow anyone to understand the website, regardless of the language they speak.

In addition to a newly designed website, the City is excited to present two new webpages specifically designed for both the police department and fire department. These pages, while still connected to the main city website, will provide more in-depth information about our emergency service providers.