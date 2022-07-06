Michael Mosley Sentenced in Stabbing Death of Two Williamson County Men

Michael Mosley, the man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of two young men from Williamson County and attempted first-degree murder of a third man, faced sentencing today, July 6.

Michael Mosley was sentenced to two life sentences in prison, reports WKRN. The sentences are to be served consecutively for the first-degree murders of Clayton Bethard and Paul Trapeni and between three and 40 years for attempted first-degree murder of AJ Bethurum, to be served at 85%, and felony assault of a fourth man injured in the brawl, adds WKRN.

In March, the jury returned a guilty verdict in the case of Michael Mosley for four charges.

First Degree Murder (Count 1) -Guilty

First Degree Murder (Count 2) – Guilty

Attempted First Degree Murder (Count 3) – Guilty

Assault (Count 4) – Guilty

Beathard and Trapeni were fatally stabbed during a fight around 2:50 a.m. on December 21 and Bethurum also suffered serious injuries.

The incident involved several persons outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill, located at 1907 Division Street in Nashville. At the time, Metro police reported the fatal stabbings appeared to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.

Beathard, Trapeni and Bethurum were all graduates of Battle Ground Academy. The three of them, along with a small group of their high school classmates, were hanging out together at the Dogwood Bar over Christmas break.