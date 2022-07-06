Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
The longstanding bbq joint, Whitt’s announced it will close two locations.

In a social media post, they shared, “Today as we celebrate Independence Day we also want to announce the closing of two of our locations: Antioch, West Nashville (Charlotte).”

The Antioch location opened in 1978 at 1800 Antioch Pike. Whitt’s also shared, “This was a hard decision as Antioch was our first location which opened the doors in 1978, followed shortly after by Charlotte in 1985. Thank you for supporting Whitt’s Barbecue for over 44 years.”

Whitt’s is a family-owned bbq joint that has been open in the Middle Tennessee area for over 40 years. Currently there are over 20 locations still open including Franklin, Murfreesboro, Mount Juliet, Donelson, and more.

Learn more about Whitt’s Barbecue here. 

