The Grizzlies beat the Knicks (24-28) and Magic (12-42) last week and keep the top spot in the Southwest Division.

22 year old guard Ja Morant has not missed a step this season. His hot streak continues scoring 33 points in a huge win over Orlando. If he keeps this pace and stays healthy he could definitely be considered as the NBA’s MVP.

Desmond Bane in his 2nd season has been selected to participate in All-Star weekend along with Morant. He will be playing in the Rising Stars showcase which is a game that highlights the league’s top young talent.

Memphis plays 3 games this week. On Tuesday, February 8th they will play the Clippers (12-42) at home. They will play the other 2 games on the road against the Pistons (12-41) and the Hornets (28-26) on Thursday, February 10th and Saturday, February 12th.