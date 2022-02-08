As the Super Bowl is just around the corner and football fans will watch the big game, but others will be watching for the other part of the Super Bowl–the commercials.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials.

“1995 Bud Weis er”

What as three frogs say “Bud” “Weis” “er” is this classic commercial.

McDonald’s “The Showdown” 1993

Long before the show Dude Perfect, was this commercial showing two great basketball players, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

Betty White Snickers Commerical 2010

It’s Betty White! And in honor of White, we had to have this on the list.

Reebok’s “Office Linebacker with Terry Tate” (2003)

Watch how linebacker Terry Tate creates office order in his famous “take down” way.

Coca-Cola’s “Mean Joe Green” (1979)

Just as Coca-Cola is a classic, so is this memorable spot.