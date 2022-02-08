HOTWORX – South Rutherford held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro building location on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 3028 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite C in Murfreesboro. HOTWORX is now under new ownership and management.

If you’re looking for a quality fitness studio, your search is over! Come visit HOTWORX, located near MTSU, only minutes from the downtown square. Right next to T-Mobile and in front of Ascend Federal Credit Union on the corner of East Main Street and South Rutherford.

HOTWORX – South Rutherford

3028 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite C

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 483-5666

Facebook