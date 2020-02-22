Murfreesboro City Schools invites families to join the madness during March Math-ness at Patterson Park on Thursday, March 19. This exciting free event engages families and students through the use of math games and strategies.

“Students and their families will have the opportunity to visit over 70 booths and learn new card and dice games and other great ways of making math come to life,” says Cindy Cliche, MCS Math Coordinator. “Games will be classified by grade level to allow everyone to find plenty of opportunities to join the fun.”

Logic, thinking, and math meets fun and games during this inaugural March Math-ness event. MTSU’s Department of Education students along with MCS teachers will provide the staging for this interactive game night which will run from 5-7 p.m.

Families are encouraged to wear their favorite sports gear and compete for prizes. Each family that attends will receive a family math game packet for their home use.

