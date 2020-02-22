Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher will be among the 2020 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inductees.

The announcement was made by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on a Nashville radio station on Friday morning.

Fisher was hired as interim coach of the Houston Oilers in 1994 and came with the franchise to Tennessee when it moved to Nashville in 1997. He compiled a 142-120 record in 17 seasons with the organization before parting ways with the Titans after the 2010 campaign.

In that time, Fisher guided the Titans to the franchise’s lone Super Bowl appearance in the 1999 season when Tennessee went 13-3, dispensed with the Buffalo Bills on a play known as the “Music City Miracle” in the AFC Wild Card Round. The Titans then defeated Indianapolis in the division playoffs and Jacksonville in the AFC Championship Game before losing to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

After Fisher left the Titans, he became the Rams coach in 2012 and spent five seasons before being let go in 2016.

FULL ARTICLE AT TITAN INSIDER