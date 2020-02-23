Brian D. Hercules, Smyrna Town Manager, has been appointed to serve on the TriStar StoneCrest Hospital Board of Trustees.

“The Town of Smyrna has always been a supporter of this hospital, advocating for our growth as we work to continue to meet the needs of our community,” explained TriStar StoneCrest CEO Lou Caputo. “As a representative of Smyrna, Brian’s vision, leadership, and advocacy will be an asset to our Board.”

The Board of Trustee’s primary responsibility is to develop and follow the hospital’s mission of being committed to the care and improvement of human life. Its members develop policies in the areas of quality performance, financial performance, planning performance, and management performance. The board is also responsible for assessing physician credentialing, as well as quality of services provided by all individuals who perform duties at TriStar StoneCrest or under the board’s sponsorship.

“We are fortunate to have such a robust healthcare presence in our community,” noted Hercules. “I am grateful for the opportunity to support the work of our local hospital.”