McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry Return

You’re in luck McDonald’s fans, Shamrock SZN is finally here! The iconic Shamrock Shake® and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® are making their return to participating restaurants nationwide starting Feb. 5, 2024 for a limited time.

The classic Shamrock Shake® is made with creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping. Or, for a hint of something different, try their fan-favorite OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, which comes blended with crushed OREO® cookies.

Make your friends green with envy and snag one of these famously minty treats while supplies last.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Source: McDonald’s

