Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Antioch

October 10, 2023 – The investigation is continuing into Monday night’s fatal police shooting inside the bedroom of a home at 2937 Split Oak Trail in Antioch.

Joshua Kersey, 30, was shot by an officer as Kersey struggled with a housemate he had been holding hostage at knifepoint. South Precinct Officer Cole Ranseen breached the bedroom door with other officers after they heard the struggle. The officers had attempted to negotiate with Kersey through the closed bedroom door for some 40 minutes.

Kersey’s sister initially called 911 and reported that he took the keys to her vehicle while intoxicated and drove off. She said he then returned and engaged in a heated argument with his family. The family members, including Kersey’s mother, sister, and four children, all left the home before officers entered.

Officer Ranseen joined the MNPD in May 2022. Footage from his body camera will be released later today.

As is routine, the TBI is leading the investigation into this case on behalf of the District Attorney. The MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability is conducting the administrative investigation.

Source: Metro PD