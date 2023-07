Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On June 29, an unidentified man took several power hand tools from Lowe’s on Old Fort Parkway and left the store without paying.

The man was seen leaving in a silver Lincoln with a partial tag of 714.

If you can assist with this case, contact Det. Raymond Worden at 629-201-5637 or email 0954@murfreesborotn.gov.