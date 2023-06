Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case.

On May 13, the unidentified man and another man, who has already been identified, went into Kohl’s on Old Fort Pkwy. and stole more than $1,200 worth of merchandise, including clothing and shoes.

The two men loaded the items into shopping carts and left the store without paying.

They left in a gray Nissan Versa. If you know this man, please contact Det. Ray Worden at 629-201-5637 or email 0954@murfreesborotn.gov