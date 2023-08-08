Main Street Murfreesboro September 15th Activities Downtown

Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3 has been focused on economic development, design, and promotions of the historic downtown business district for the past 38 years.

Main Street Murfreesboro hosts several downtown events to bring tourism and community residents to the historic downtown business district. On September 15th, the downtown will be a host to several events for attendees to walk around and enjoy including free music, art, chalk art, and food. There are ways to get involved and participate or come as a spectator.

The second Main Street & Boro Art Crawl “Sidewalk Chalk” contest will take place for young and mature artists to compete with chalk drawings on the downtown sidewalks. Winners will be announced at 8:00pm on the stage of the Friday Night Live Concert. Sidewalk chalk drawings will take place during the day and judging will start at 6pm. Interested artists may enter the Sidewalk Chalk contest through this link: https://forms.office.com/r/8kDYKLkxy0 or through www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org. Categories include ‘early youth’ 6-13, ‘older youth’ 14-17, amateur adults 18+, and professional artists 18+. There is no fee to participate but the deadline to join is September 1st. First place winners in each category will win a downtown gift card.

This event is in partnership with the Boro Art Crawl taking place September 15th from 5-8pm around the Murfreesboro Public Square and the Main Street Murfreesboro Friday Night Live Concert from 6:30-9:30pm.

The ‘Boro Art Crawl is a quarterly event that occurs to promote local artists by partnering with downtown businesses to host over 20 area artists during the event. For more information on participating as a local artist and selling your products during the crawl go to www.theboroartcrawl.com. The Art Crawl will be downtown on the public square from 5-8pm, allowing local artists to sell their products.

The Friday Night Live concert, sponsored by MTSU and Wilson Bank and Trust, will be hosting “Ultimate Oldies” www.facebook.com/The1UltimateOldies. Come downtown from 6:30-9:30pm for this free, family friendly concert around the Historic Rutherford County Courthouse. Bring your chairs and come early to get dinner and check out the Art Crawl! Wear your MTSU Blue for “True Blue Weekend” as the weekend of the first home football game kicks off with F.N.L downtown!

Main Street Murfreesboro works to maintain, enhance, and promote the historic downtown as the heart of our community. All Main Street events are free to the public and family friendly. For more details go to www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org and follow Main Street on Facebook or Instagram @Mainstreetmurfreesboro.