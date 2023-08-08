2023 Vols Debut at No. 10 in USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee football will begin a season ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2016 as the Volunteers were tabbed No. 10 in the preseason edition of the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll on Monday.

Six Southeastern Conference teams are in the poll, including top-ranked Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 25 Texas A&M. UT faces three of those conference foes, while non-conference opponent UTSA, who visits Neyland Stadium on Sept. 23, is receiving votes.

It’s the 15th consecutive poll that the Vols are ranked in Coaches top 25 dating back to Sept. 11 last season. UT has been ranked in the top 10 in 13 out of the last 14 Coaches polls dating back to Sept. 25 last season. The Vols finished an 11-2 2022 campaign ranked No. 6 in both the Coaches poll and Associated Press Top 25.

Tennessee is ranked in the preseason top 10 of a Coaches poll for the 11th time dating back to 1990. The Vols opened the 2016 season at No. 10.

Tennessee is going through its second week of preseason camp under the direction of head coach Josh Heupel . The Vols open the season on Sept. 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game is being presented by Nissan. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

Tickets for the Nashville opener are on sale now through the Nashville Sports Council and Nissan Stadium via Ticketmaster.com.

USA Today AFCA Coaches Preseason Poll

1. Georgia (61)

2. Michigan

3. Alabama (4)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Washington

12. Texas

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. TCU

17. Kansas State

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Wake Forest

22. Ole Miss

23. Tulane

24. Texas Tech

25. Texas A&M

Tennessee in the Preseason Coaches Poll Since 1990 (ranked)

2023: 10

2017: 24

2016: 10

2015: 25

2008: 18

2007: 15

2006: 23

2005: 3

2004: 14

2003: 16

2002: 5

2001: 7

2000: 12

1999: 2

1998: 10

1997: 5

1996: 2

1995: 11

1994: 12

1993: 8

1992: 19

1991: 13

1990: 9

Source: UT Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS