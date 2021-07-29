Located in the former home of Dallas and Jane, Made South Meals offers a selection of tasty and nutritious meals that can be eaten on-site or picked up for lunch at the office or dinner at home. Made South Meals is located at 352 W Northfield Blvd Suite 4F, Murfreesboro. The concept is the brainchild of Dallas and Jane owner Alex Belew, and his partners, Christopher Thomas and Monte Silva, in a new venture called Made South Hospitality.

Originally, the group planned to move Dallas and Jane to Franklin, and then COVID-19 came calling. The new restaurant had to go on hold, and in the meantime the trio has started this concept of bulk meal ordering, plus they have a catering company.

“It is our mission to provide flavorful, restaurant-style meals that are convenient and ready-to-go for our customers,” says their website. “Each meal consists of a delicious protein, veggie, and carb, and includes nutritional facts … Our fresh and elevated meal prep service is the perfect solution for eating rich, healthy foods on the fly.”

Made South Meals offers a limited menu on site which includes boxes and bowls. The very tasty Teriyaki Bowl offers chicken glazed in teriyaki sauce over a bed of broccoli rice. There is also a Beef Bulgogi Bowl, a Ground Turkey Taco Bowl, and Pesto Penne with Chicken. The Boxes include a choice of chicken, salmon, steak or a burger with a combination of broccoli, sweet or white potatoes; rice and broccoli or corn, peas asparagus and mint. Chimichurri, chipotle mayo, buttermilk aioli or harissa vinaigrette may be added for an additional charge.

More options are available online, including Belew’s always yummy blueberry waffles with chicken sausage or a breakfast muffin with roasted baby potatoes.

For those with a sweet tooth, on site they offer not so healthy, but very tasty, quick desserts, like a huge chocolate chip cookie. Bottled drinks may also be purchased.

Those wishing to purchase a meal plan may do so online. Bulk trays are available, too. When preorder your meal plan online, for Monday pick-up order by Saturday at 8pm, for Wednesday pick-up order by Monday at 8pm, and for Friday pick-up order by Wednesday at 8pm. Or, items may be picked up on site Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. If you decide to eat a meal onsite, they will heat it up for you.

Belew is a Murfreesboro native who has been in the hospitality industry for more than 24 years, having gained experience in some of the best kitchens around. He has worked for Blackberry Farm, Spoon & Stable, Husk Nashville, and Brasserie Jo’s.

Chris Thomas is the owner of Made South, which is a series of food and drink festivals and holiday markets that spotlight fine Southern crafts and foods. There was a Made South Market in 2015 in Franklin. They have been featured in Gun and Garden.

Monte Silva also has considerable restaurant experience, having held management positions at Acme Feed & Seed, Watermark, Merchants, Fleming’s Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Bound’ry, and Jeff Ruby.

The partners hope to continue with their plans for opening a restaurant in Franklin, and creating a wine and food festival there in 2022.

Main South Meals

352 W Northfield Blvd Suite 4F

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

https://madesouthmeals.com/