Coming to Hulu in August 2021

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2021.

August 1

  • Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3
  • 10 to Midnight (1983)
  • 21 (2008)
  • 30 Days Of Night (2007)
  • 30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
  • All About E (2015)
  • Alpha & Omega (2010)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Attack The Block (2011)
  • The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
  • Bagdad Cafe (1988)
  • The Beast Within (1982)
  • Black Swan (2009)
  • Blood Games (1991)
  • Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
  • Cherry Pop (2017)
  • Christina’s House (2001)
  • Contagion (2011)
  • Every Breath You Take (2021)
  • The Final Girls (2015)
  • First Knight (1995)
  • Fish Don’t Blink (2002)
  • Fred Claus (2007)
  • Freelancers (2012)
  • French Postcards (1979)
  • From Prada To Nada (2011)
  • Garbo Talks (1984)
  • Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)
  • The Girl King (2015)
  • The Grudge (2004)
  • Gulliver’s Travels (2009)
  • Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
  • The Hawaiians (1970)
  • Heart of Midnight (1989)
  • Heartbreakers (2001)
  • Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)
  • Henry V (1989)
  • Hondo (1953)
  • The Hot Chick (2002)
  • The Hunter (1980)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
  • I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)
  • It’S Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
  • Jack And Jill (2011)
  • The Killing Streets (1991)
  • King Arthur (2004)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
  • Liz in September (2014)
  • Mad Max (1980)
  • Miami Blues (1990)
  • Mirror Mirror (2012)
  • Mud (2013)
  • My Bloody Valentine (1981)
  • Naz & Maalik (2015)
  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
  • Plaza Suite (1971)
  • Roadhouse 66 (1984)
  • Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
  • Rudy (1993)
  • Shane (1953)
  • Shark Tale (2002)
  • Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
  • The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
  • Special Effects (1984)
  • Spellbinder (1988)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • The Thin Red Line (1998)
  • Those People (2015)
  • Toy Soldiers (1991)
  • Transcendence (2014)
  • Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
  • The Vatican Tapes (2015)
  • Watchmen (2009)

August 4

  • The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2

August 5

  • Princess Cyd (2017)

August 6

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4

August 8

  • The Party (2018)

August 9

  • Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere

August 10

  • Together, Together (2021)

August 11

  • Fantasy Island: Series Premiere
  • AWOL (2016)

August 12

  • Homeroom (2021)
  • The Force (2017)
  • Held (2021)
  • The Virtuoso (2021)
  • The Waiting Room (2012)

August 13

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere

August 15

  • The Hate U Give (2018)
  • Silo (2019)

August 17

  • Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere
  • The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 18

  • Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere
  • The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
  • Unsane (2018)

August 19

  • Blast Beat (2020)
  • Jungleland (2021)

August 21

  • We Broke Up (2021)

August 23

  • The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premeire

August 24

  • Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

August 26

  • American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere
  • Archer: Season 12 Premiere
  • Disobedience (2017)
  • Feral State (2021)
  • Love and Monsters (2021)

August 27

  • Vacation Friends (2021)
  • Chaos Walking (2020)

August 28

  • Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

  • Horizon Line (2021)

August 30

  • 9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere
  • Spell (2020)

August 31

  • Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere

