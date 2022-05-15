Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/5/22 to 05/11/22).

Highlights from this week:

Moon Knight is back as the most popular title across all services, after final episodes dropped on Disney+. Right behind is the movie The Batman.

New on the list is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at #4, The Staircase at #6 and Bosch: Legacy at #9.

Top Gun makes #10 as fans prepare for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 24.

Here are the top ten titles this week.

Moon Knight – Disney+

The Batman- HBO Max

Outer Range- Prime Video

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Paramount +

The Gentlemen- Netflix

The Staircase- HBO Max

The Lost City – Paramount +

Under the Banner of Heaven- Hulu

Bosch: Legacy – Freevee

Top Gun – Netflix and Paramount +