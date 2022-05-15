Rutherford County Schools will provide various venues for the free summer food program, which is open to any Rutherford County child aged 18 and younger.

Each week, summer food locations will be open Monday through Friday only.

There will be additional food venues offered in June since the school district is offering learning camps during that month.

From June 3 – June 30, curbside pickup for both breakfast and lunch is available at the following locations.

Curbside times:

Elementary (9:30-10:30)

Middle (10:30-11:30)

Blackman High (10:00-11:00)

Barfield Elementary

Blackman High

Blackman Middle

Browns Chapel Elementary

Christiana Middle

Lascassas Elementary

LaVergne Middle

Whitworth Buchanan Middle

Rocky Fork Elementary

Roy Waldron Elementary

Siegel Middle

Smyrna Elementary

Stewarts Creek Elementary

Stewarts Creek Middle

Rock Springs Elementary

From July 1 – July 22 curbside pickup for both breakfast and lunch is available at the same time.