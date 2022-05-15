Rutherford County Schools will provide various venues for the free summer food program, which is open to any Rutherford County child aged 18 and younger.
Each week, summer food locations will be open Monday through Friday only.
There will be additional food venues offered in June since the school district is offering learning camps during that month.
From June 3 – June 30, curbside pickup for both breakfast and lunch is available at the following locations.
Curbside times:
Elementary (9:30-10:30)
Middle (10:30-11:30)
Blackman High (10:00-11:00)
- Barfield Elementary
- Blackman High
- Blackman Middle
- Browns Chapel Elementary
- Christiana Middle
- Lascassas Elementary
- LaVergne Middle
- Whitworth Buchanan Middle
- Rocky Fork Elementary
- Roy Waldron Elementary
- Siegel Middle
- Smyrna Elementary
- Stewarts Creek Elementary
- Stewarts Creek Middle
- Rock Springs Elementary
From July 1 – July 22 curbside pickup for both breakfast and lunch is available at the same time.
-
- Cedar Grove Elementary (10:30 – 12:00)
- John Colemon Elementary (10:30 – 12:00)
- Oakland High (10:30 – 12:00)
- Blackman High (10:00 – 11:00)
- Smyrna Primary (10:30 – 12:00)
- Stewartsboro Elementary (10:30 – 12:00)
- W. Buchanan Middle (10:30 – 11:30)
Two library locations are also available for lunch:
Murfreesboro Library (10:30 – 11:30)
Smyrna Library (10:30 – 12:00)
Adult breakfast meals are available for $2.00 and lunch is $3.80 (exact change please)