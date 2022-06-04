Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/26/22 to 06/01/22).

Here are some highlights from the week.

  • Top Gun is the most popular title after Top Gun: Maverick premiered on May 27.
  • Disney+ much-anticipated show Obi-Wan Kenobi takes #2 on its first week since it was released.
  • Stranger Things debuts on the ranking at #3, followed by The Lost City and The Lincoln Lawyer.
  • At #8, we have Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore available now on HBO Max.

Top Titles Streamed this Week

  1. Top Gun – Paramount + Prime Video
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi – Disney +
  3. Stranger Things – Netflix
  4. The Lost City – Paramount +
  5. The Lincoln Lawyer – Netflix
  6. Better Call Saul – Netflix and AMC
  7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2- Paramount +
  8. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – HBO Max
  9. Night Sky – Prime Video
  10. Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers- Disney +

 

 

Previous articleCumberland University Announces Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here