Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/26/22 to 06/01/22).
Here are some highlights from the week.
- Top Gun is the most popular title after Top Gun: Maverick premiered on May 27.
- Disney+ much-anticipated show Obi-Wan Kenobi takes #2 on its first week since it was released.
- Stranger Things debuts on the ranking at #3, followed by The Lost City and The Lincoln Lawyer.
- At #8, we have Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore available now on HBO Max.
Top Titles Streamed this Week
- Top Gun – Paramount + Prime Video
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Disney +
- Stranger Things – Netflix
- The Lost City – Paramount +
- The Lincoln Lawyer – Netflix
- Better Call Saul – Netflix and AMC
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2- Paramount +
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – HBO Max
- Night Sky – Prime Video
- Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers- Disney +