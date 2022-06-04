Lee Company held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

When you need assistance with planned maintenance or an unexpected problem, Lee Company is nearby and ready to help. Their courteous, well-trained professionals arrive promptly, with the technology, tools, and talent needed to handle any HVAC, plumbing, or an electrical issue.

Lee Company

675 Middle Tennessee Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 867-1000

Facebook