Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (03/24/22 to 03/30/22).

A few highlights from the week.

The Apple TV+ original movie CODA is this week’s most-watched title after taking home the Academy Award for Best Picture on Sunday 27. Right behind is Halo, which cracks our ranking on the week of its release on Paramount+.

Netflix’s The Adam Project and Hulu’s film Deep Water also made the Top 5.

The show Bridgerton (Season 2) comes in at #5, with Death on the Nile making the Top 10 this week at #7

If you are looking for some streaming inspiration:

Take a look at the top ten titles below.

Coda – Apple TV+

Halo- Paramount+

The Adam Project – Netflix

Deep Water- Hulu

Bridgerton – Netflix

Windfall – Netflix

Death on the Nile- HBO Max

Severance- Apple TV+

Upload- Prime Video

King Richard – HBO Max