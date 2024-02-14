Lipscomb’s McGowan Named ASUN and TSWA Player of Week

NASHVILLE – February 12, 2024 – Junior guard Claira McGowan has been named ASUN Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday. She was also named TSWA Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. McGowan set the program’s NCAA single-game scoring record, putting up 37 points in the Bisons’ double overtime win over North Florida Saturday afternoon.

McGowan led the Bisons in their two wins over Jacksonville and North Florida this week, averaging 27 points and ten rebounds per game. She logged her first career double-double against the Dolphins with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She shot 55 percent from the floor and 87 percent from the charity stripe on the week (21-of-24).

The Murfreesboro native averages nearly 16 points per game to lead the team with 5.5 rebounds per outing. She is shooting 41 percent in conference play and has gotten to the line 65 times, converting on 81 percent of her attempts.

Full Story: Lipscomb

