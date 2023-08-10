Lipscomb Baseball Hires Robert Zeigler as Director of Player Development

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb Baseball and head coach Jeff Forehand are pleased to announce the addition of Robert Zeigler as their new Director of Player Development for the 2023-24 season.

“Robert Zeigler is going to move our pitching staff to another level,” said Forehand. “His knowledge, coupled with Coach Myers, who is regarded as one of the best in the business, will take our development to an all-time high. We are all excited to add Coach Zeigler to the staff.”

Zeigler transitions to his new role after serving as the Director of Pitching at X2 Baseball in Concord, North Carolina. With X2 Baseball, he trained roughly 400 athletes from prep high school, college, and even the professional level, focusing on movement efficiency to maintain health, maximizing velocity, and improving their overall on-field performance. His role with X2 Baseball allowed him to use pitch-tracking technology such as Trackman and Rapsodo and has helped countless players reach the next level.

Before his stint with X2 Baseball, Zeigler spent a year as the Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio. In his one season, he helped lead the program to its best start in program history (7-1) before COVID ended the season in 2019-20. During the eight-game shortened season, Zeigler helped reduce the teams’ ERA from a 5.39 to 4.09, and their opponents batting average from .268 to .318 the year prior.

Zeigler had an extensive playing career, starting at the University of Kentucky, where he spent three seasons as a Wildcat before transferring to Kent State University for two season, where he finished out his collegiate career and earned a bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Communications and a Master’s in Sports and Recreation Management.

“I am excited to be joining coach Forehand and this incredible staff here at Lipscomb. Learning from and working in collaboration with Coach Myers on the pitching side of things is an opportunity I’m fired up about. The 2023 season here was special, and I’m ready to see what this group can do in 2024. I’m looking forward to doing all I can to help the players maximize their physical potential and baseball abilities,” said Zeigler.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

