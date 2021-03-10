One man is alive this morning thanks to the quick actions by La Vergne officers and firefighters after a late-night pursuit.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday La Vergne officers attempted to pull over a driver on Murfreesboro Road for excessive speeding. The driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit. He ran a red light at Waldron Road and Murfreesboro Road, crashing into an SUV before flipping and catching his vehicle on fire. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle as officers used fire extinguishers to put out the fire. Once the fire department arrived on scene they were able to safely cut the driver out of the car. The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The driver faces charges for evading arrest, DUI, driving on a revoked license, and reckless endangerment.

The quick actions by La Vergne officers to extinguish the fire and the extrication by LFRD probably saved the driver’s life.