Isahia Gooch, 24, wanted for the February 9th murder of Jamarien Douglass, 19, outside a short-rental unit on 11th Avenue South in the Edgehill community, surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center Tuesday afternoon and is being held without bond pending a hearing on a charge of criminal homicide.

Previous Release

Homicide Unit detectives have sworn out a murder warrant charging Isahia D. Gooch, 24, of Murfreesboro, with the February 9 fatal shooting of Jamarien Douglass, 19, outside a short-term rental unit at 1007 11th Avenue South in the Edgehill community. Douglass, of Jackson, Tennessee, died at the scene.

The investigation, being led by Detective Trevor VonDohlen, shows that at least 13 persons from outside Nashville attended a party at the short term rental unit on the night of February 8 into the early morning hours of February 9. Interviews with those in attendance led to the identification of Gooch as the person alleged to have fatally shot Douglass. Gooch is believed to have fled the area in a silver Hyundai Accent as officers were arriving on the scene.

Gooch is last known to have lived on Sun Circle in Murfreesboro. Efforts to locate him in recent days have been unsuccessful. Anyone seeing Isahia Gooch or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.