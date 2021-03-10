With spring approaching, many residents spend time outdoors trimming trees and bushes. Smyrna Public Works offers the following tips to help streamline brush pick up.
- For the safety of our personnel operating the equipment, please make sure the brush is in one pile, left near the road, and away from trees, mailboxes, fences, utilities, and overhead wires. Please do not leave brush in a ditch.
- Maximum diameter for limbs is six inches
- The pile of brush must be placed parallel to the road and may not exceed ten feet by ten feet.
- Please do not include vines, loose leaves, root balls, building materials, plastic, metal, wire, cardboard, paper, household garbage, or glass
- Leaves must be in bio-degradable bags and placed at the edge of your yard
- For the safety of those on the roadway, please do not place brush on the street
- Residents do not have to schedule brush truck pick up; the trucks cycle throughout the city. The volume of pick-up impacts the time needed to complete each section.
- Brush pick-up is provided for residential citizens, not commercial properties or apartment complexes.
To learn more and to register to receive e-notifications, please visit https://www.townofsmyrna.org/departments/public-works/public-services/brush-service.