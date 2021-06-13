The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department has added a new life-saving tool to its fire apparatus – AEDs. An AED, or an automated external defibrillator, is used to help those who are experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

“We never know what type of emergency our firefighters will be called to,” says Deputy Chief Nick Matthews. “Adding these life-saving defibrillators to our vehicles could mean the difference between life and death for someone in distress.”

LFRD has also installed and replaced the AEDs in all city buildings and plans to train all members of city staff on how to use the machines.

“Seconds can save lives,” continued Deputy Chief Matthews. “If equipped, our staff will have the knowledge needed to come to someone’s aid before our firefighters can even arrive on scene.”