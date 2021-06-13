Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for June 13 – 19, 2021

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be partial lane closures at the intersection of W College St and N Maple St. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City contractor will be making turn lane improvements on Warrior Dr east and west sides of New Salem Hwy. Curb and business driveway entrance work continues. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Installation of Underground Electrical Conduit Work (W Main St between New Salem Hwy and January St)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday & Wednesday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of the Wash N Roll development, the contractor for the development will be installing electrical conduits across W Main St. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Saint Andrews Dr between Cason Trl and Old Fort Pkwy (pavement markings)

2. Cason Trl between Saint Andrews and Cason Ln (pavement markings)

3. Vine St between Maney Ave and Highland Ave (adjusting castings)

4. E Main St between Rutherford Blvd and City Limits (paving)

5. Regal Dr (adjusting castings)

6. Warrior Dr at Beasie Rd (milling)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. The southbound approach on Cason Ln at New Salem Hwy has be reduced to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

LOOK AHEAD: Monday 6/21 thru Wednesday 7/14 (continuous), All lanes of Cason Lane, north of the intersection with SR 99, will be CLOSED for storm drainage installation. A signed detour will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Installation of Sign Structures on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 at MM 80-81 in both directions to install the median foundation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 including Concrete Repair (MM 45-53)

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 45-53).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repairs on I-24

• Friday 6/11 at 8PM thru Monday 6/14 5AM, The I-24 West ramp (Exit 74B) to I-840 East will be CLOSED for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 including Concrete Repair

• Friday 6/11 at 7PM thru Monday 6/14 at 5AM, The on-ramp from SR 102 to I-840 West (Exit 47) will be CLOSED for concrete ramp replacement. Additionally, there will be a lane closure on I-840 East during demolition and concrete placement operations.