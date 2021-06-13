In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1What’s New to Streaming in June 2021
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More.
2Locally Owned Murfreesboro Opens Membership For Free
Locally Owned Murfreesboro President Missy Lay made a surprise announcement at the 2021 Light Up Local Firefly Awards. Read More.
3Local Restaurateur Opens Third Firehouse Subs in Murfreesboro
Firehouse Subs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its third location in Murfreesboro, TN at 2854 South Church Street. Read More.
photo by Lee Rennick
450th Anniversary Air Show Fills the Skies Over Smyrna
The 50th Anniversary of the Great Tennessee Air Show took place at the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority. Read More.
photo from Casa Rosa Facebook
5Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa Bar Opens in Nashville
Miranda Lambert’s new bar Casa Rosa is now open on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Read More.