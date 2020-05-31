The La Vergne Farmers Market will be back for the summer. City staff are taking extra precautions to ensure everyone’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic while still providing fresh fruits and vegetables for citizens.

The first market date will be Tuesday, June 2 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and will run every Tuesday through September. The market will be returning this year to its location at Bicentennial Park in the La Vergne City Hall campus, located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road.

Patrons will be able to park their cars and walk from vendor to vendor in one direction along the path to purchase items. Vendors are being asked to set up their tents a minimum of 8-10 feet apart and maintain all social distancing guidelines.

Event Coordinator Robert Rayburn says “it’s so important for people to have access to healthy food options. Opening this market as safely as we can is a top priority for myself and the Parks and Recreation team.”

There’s still time for vendors to apply for a booth. Fill out an application at LaVergneTN.gov (https://bit.ly/2LJb8Q7). Currently, the market is only accepting applications for agriculture vendors due to the pandemic. Market organizers hope to be able to accept vendors for handmade items later in the summer. Vendor fees are $15 every market week. All proceeds go to benefit the La Vergne Senior Center. For questions on registering for the market, contact Event Coordinator Robert Rayburn at rrayburn@lavergnetn.gov.