Dolly Parton has released a new song, one that we all need right now.

Titled “When Life is Good Again,” Dolly sings about how we can all be better in post-pandemic times.

The lyrics talk about when life is good again saying, “When life is good again, I’ll be a better friend, When life is good again – more thoughtful than I’ve been-I’ll be so different then-more in the moment, when life if good again.”