The current global pandemic won’t stop the Center for the Arts from serving the next generation of performers and artists. Starting in June, the Center will offer a series of online summer classes, dubbed Center Stage Academy (CSA) TV, for students ages 5-18.

“The Center for the Arts has offered in-person summer camps to area students for many years,” says Denise Parton, Director of Education. “This year we want to continue that tradition in a new and exciting way, giving students a chance to create, learn, and yes, even perform.”

This innovative and interactive new program pairs online classes with an original sitcom written and produced by Center for the Arts staff, teaching artists, and performers. The sitcom, It’s a Long Shot, will be released in weekly episodes that follow the crazy antics of a music diva and his cast and crew as they pursue fame and fortune during these unprecedented times.

It’s a Long Shot centers around Nate the Great, a community theater voice coach and performer. Nate hopes to turn the spotlight back on during a time of community theater blackout (and somehow boost his own fame) by turning a theatrical stage into a television set. However, what should be a fairly simple project is stymied at every turn by the Director of Education, who is providing his funding and uses the opportunity to boost her own agenda, and by George, an out of work Shakespearean performer, who is relegated to produce and co-host a kids TV talk show. Add to this scenario four theater nerds with their own idiosyncrasies and what you get is A LONG SHOT!

The weekly episodes will stand alone as a full sitcom and will also connect back to lessons taught in the weekly performing and visual arts courses. Students enrolled in classes will have opportunities to interact with the sitcom performers as well as be featured on the show itself.

CSA TV’s selection of live online classes are available for ages 5 through 18 and are taught by a roster of talented teaching artists. In addition to live online classes, Center Stage Academy is offering a selection of classes recorded by our teaching artists for younger students, ages 5-8, who can move through the educational and interactive videos at their own pace. Live online and recorded class offerings include Acting Up for Kids, Acting Up for Teens, Choreography, Clown Around with George, FUNdamentals of Art, Glamour and Gore Stage Make-up, Minis Acting, Minis Choreography, Music Theory and Ear Training, and Songwriting. All classes meet 1-2 times a week for four weeks. Registration is available for individual classes as well as for class bundles.

All class registrations include access to It’s a Long Shot. Viewers can also subscribe to the show directly without a class registration for $25. Classes begin at $40 and registration is available at boroarts.org/csa-tv-summer-2020, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787).

Need based scholarships are available for students who would like to attend but for whom cost is a barrier. Applications are available at boroarts.org/scholarships.

CSA TV June Summer Camp runs June 1 – 26.