Kim Marable, who most recently served as the principal of Lascassas Elementary School, has been named the district’s new accountability and assessment specialist.

In the new role, Marable will work alongside Assessment Coordinator Kevin Whittington.

“Ms. Marable brings 17 years of educational experience to the department,” Whittington said. “She has leadership roles as an instructional coach, assistant principal, building testing coordinator and principal at Lascassas Elementary. I started working with Ms. Marable when she was an instructional coach and was so impressed with the amount of quality and quantity data that she used with teachers.”

A search for the next principal at Lascassas is already underway and an announcement will be made in the coming weeks before the school year begins. Marable will continue serving as principal until the position is filled, Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said.

“We’re excited about what Ms. Marable brings to the position,” Director Spurlock said. “I’ve been very impressed with her work with data and assessments.”

Marable said she will miss working with students on a daily basis but is looking forward to the expanded role.

“It’s an opportunity to have a larger impact on students and schools across the county,” Marable said. “There’s a touch of sadness leaving the students but I plan to make up for it by impacting them indirectly.”