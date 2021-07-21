Kim Marable
Kim Marable

Kim Marable, who most recently served as the principal of Lascassas Elementary School, has been named the district’s new accountability and assessment specialist.

In the new role, Marable will work alongside Assessment Coordinator Kevin Whittington.

“Ms. Marable brings 17 years of educational experience to the department,” Whittington said. “She has leadership roles as an instructional coach, assistant principal, building testing coordinator and principal at Lascassas Elementary. I started working with Ms. Marable when she was an instructional coach and was so impressed with the amount of quality and quantity data that she used with teachers.”

A search for the next principal at Lascassas is already underway and an announcement will be made in the coming weeks before the school year begins. Marable will continue serving as principal until the position is filled, Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said.

“We’re excited about what Ms. Marable brings to the position,” Director Spurlock said. “I’ve been very impressed with her work with data and assessments.”

Marable said she will miss working with students on a daily basis but is looking forward to the expanded role.

“It’s an opportunity to have a larger impact on students and schools across the county,” Marable said. “There’s a touch of sadness leaving the students but I plan to make up for it by impacting them indirectly.”


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here