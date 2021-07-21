Kroger Announces Teacher Appreciation Wednesdays

Kroger wants to help educators save on back-to-school supplies with Extra Credit Wednesdays. Teachers who shop at Kroger on Wednesdays will save an extra 10% on school and craft supplies, toys, games, and housewares.

“Teachers often times spend their own money to help make sure their students have the school supplies they need,” said Melissa Eads, manager of corporate affairs for the Kroger Nashville division. “This is one way we can help.”

To receive the discount, teachers can shop in-store at Kroger or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper’s card on Wednesdays through September 8th and simply request the discount at checkout.

