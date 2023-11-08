Kenny Chesney to Perform at Nissan Stadium in 2024

Kenny Chesney announced When the Sun Goes Down stadium tour stopping in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on August 3, 2024.

Joining Chesney is the Zac Brown Band, enjoying their 12th CMA Group of the Year nomination; 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney; and multiple-week No. 1 “When The Sun Goes Down” duet partner Uncle Kracker, known for his own hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney says of his 2024 tour name in a statement. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.

Tickets for these major stadium shows will go on-sale next Friday, November 17th. VIP presale tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10th. Find tickets here.