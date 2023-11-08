OBITUARY: Michael Ray ‘Mike’ Hinkle

Michael Ray “Mike” Hinkle, age 75 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Mary Hinkle; brother, Thomas R. “Richard” Hinkle; and sisters, Vivian “Diane” Neal and Lisa Katrina Terry.
Survived by sisters, Sandra Brown and Pam (Bob) Erdelen.
Funeral services will be conducted by Paul Wingler on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
