Jelly Roll Adds Bridgestone Arena Stop to ‘Beautifully Broken’ Tour

Jelly Roll is currently out on the Beautifully Broken tour. When the tour was first announced, no Nashville dates were listed.

However, Jelly Roll has now announced on social media that he will return to Bridgestone Arena in November stating, “I’m so excited to finally bring The Beautifully Broken Tour to Nashville on 11/26! It’s my first time back at Bridgestone since 2022 so we’re gonna do it big y’all!!” This will be the last show for 2024 before the tour resumes in 2025.

Special guests for the show will be Ernest and Alexandra Kay.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. with a public sale on Friday, October 25th. Find tickets here.

