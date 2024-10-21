Opening Date Announced for Raising Cane’s in Murfreesboro

Chicken Finger fans rejoice! Raising Cane’s is hatching in “The Boro” as they bring their ONE LOVE® to Rutherford County with the opening of its first location in Murfreesboro at 2420 Medical Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Students and faculty at Middle Tennessee State University and residents of Nashville’s largest suburb will delight in Raising Cane’s craveable Chicken Finger meals – which include hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers, house-made Cane’s Sauce, crinkle-cut fries, buttery Cane’s toast, and coleslaw made in-house daily. To drink, the beloved Louisiana-based brand offers its signature freshly-squeezed lemonade, freshly-brewed sweet and unsweet tea and other fountain drink options.

The doors on grand opening day officially open at 9 a.m., but Raising Cane’s is encouraging fans to secure a place in line as the party will start early with an array of can’t-miss giveaways and celebrations for the Community, including:

A “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers (age 13 and older) Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries are accepted from 7 to 8 a.m., with the drawing held shortly after the entry period closes. Customers must be present to win.

A commemorative hat and free Box Combo card for the first 100 dine-in Customers who purchase a Combo (free Box Combo card valid on return visit).

A check presentation to Beesley Animal Foundation.

A DJ spinning tunes to entertain Customers throughout the day.

“It’s crazy to think we opened our first location in Tennessee a little over two years ago and now we’re opening our seventh location in the state,” said Matt Bestwina, Area Leader of Restaurants. “We’re thrilled to become part of the charming city of Murfreesboro and create a lasting, positive impact in the Community that extends well beyond the taste of our delicious Chicken Fingers.”

The new restaurant’s standard operating hours are Saturday through Sunday from 9 to 2 a.m. for Customers to satisfy their Chicken Finger cravings day or night.

As the fifth Raising Cane’s in the greater Nashville area, Raising Cane’s is rapidly expanding across “Music City”. In June, Raising Cane’s debuted their one-of-a-kind Flagship Restaurant on Nashville’s lower Broadway in the 100-year-old Baxter Building. Adorned with eye-catching art creations and thoughtful design elements at every turn that pay homage to some of country music’s most legendary artists including Johnny and June Cash, Loretta Lynn, and Marty Stuart; and local fabricators like Hatch Show Print Shop, Ranger Stitch, James Willis, and more, the Restaurant uniquely combines Music City with Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals.

