Jason Aldean Announces Full Throttle Tour Stop in Nashville

ACM Artist of the Decade and 3X Entertainer of the Year Country powerhouse Jason Aldean announced he will hit the road on his Full Throttle Tour 2025 Powered by Patriot Mobile, featuring special guests Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on May 23 and stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, August 17th.

As previously announced, Aldean is also set to co-headline the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, MA on May 30th with Brooks & Dunn. Patriot Mobile serves as the official sponsor of the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, January 22nd. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the first general on sale beginning Friday, January 24th at 10am local time. Presale and on sale dates vary by market; see full routing below and check local listings at JasonAldean.com for more information.

