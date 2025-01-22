Zac Brown Band to Perform for Two Nights at The Pinnacle

AEG’s flagship Nashville venue, The Pinnacle, announces two back-to-back shows featuring multi-PLATINUM-selling, GRAMMY Award-winning Southern rock band Zac Brown Band, happening April 1st and 2nd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24, at 10 AM CST via thepinnaclenashville.com/calendar.

Members of the Zamily Fan Club can purchase presale tickets from Weds., Jan. 22 at 10 AM CT to Thurs., Jan. 23 at 10 PM CT, here: zacbrownband.com/pages/tour.

In addition to winning three GRAMMY Awards, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart throughout their decade-plus career.

“We are so excited to hit the stage at The Pinnacle and play for our incredible fans,” said Zac Brown. “Nashville is a city that’s always felt like home to us, and we can’t wait to be a part of the incredible energy this new venue is bringing to the city.”

Since its debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers. This will be a special opportunity for fans to see the “country-rock titans” (Variety), who has headlined 9 North American tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park, in an intimate setting.

