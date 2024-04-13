Hughes, Landers Named Trane Student-Athletes of the Month for April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Sophomore softball player Nicole Hughes and senior baseball player Mason Landers have been named Trane Student-Athletes of the Month for April.

Hughes, from Lake Villa, Illinois, has been key to the Bruins’ success this season. She ranks third in the MVC in hits with 40 and fourth in batting average at .370. She also leads the team in homeruns, doubles, and slugging percentage.

Landers has been an offensive force for the Belmont baseball team. The Shelbyville, Tennessee native is tied for the lead in the MVC with 12 homeruns. He also leads the team in RBIs and slugging percentage and ranks second in batting average, runs scored, and doubles. At one point last month, he hit a home run in five straight games.

Belmont University Athletics Student-Athlete of the Month honorees are based on the following criteria:

Effort and Excellence in Academics

Effort and Excellence in Athletics

Dedication to Team

Leadership

Integrity

Campus Involvement

Community Service

Ability to serve as a role model for current and future Belmont students and student-athletes

Source: Belmont

