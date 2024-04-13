Musical Based on Reality Show ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ to Debut in Nashville

Nashville is known as one of the top destinations for Bachelorette parties. Now, there will be one more thing to add to their weekend—Yes! The Musical based on the reality show Say Yes to the Dress.

When Ashley says “yes” to her engagement, chaos ensues as a crew of characters, from tipsy bridesmaids to a meddling mother, eagerly step in to help plan the perfect wedding. The outrageously funny dress consultant Mister Jimmy (with a little help from DJ Caktopr) leads the audience through this hilarious musical revue, including eccentric bridal customers, a maid of honor on the brink of madness, and a worried father witness his savings vanish into thin air.

The experience will be inside Dirty Little Secret [DLS] at the Dream Hotel, which can be found off the historic Printer’s Alley in the Lower Broad area of Downtown Nashville. Tickets are currently available for shows in May, June and July.

Find tickets here.