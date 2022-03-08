One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: March 8 – 11, 2022.
1The Ryman -Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Tuesday, Mar. 8, 7:30 pm
116 5th Avenue North, Nashville
Led by Sammy Hagar, The Circle features Michael Anthony, who’s played with him for the past 30 years in bands including Van Halen and Chickenfoot; Jason Bonham, the acclaimed journeyman drummer and son of Led Zeppelin’s iconic drummer, John Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso who seamlessly shreds through his own, as well as some of rock’s most iconic guitarists’ riffs.
Buy tickets here.
2Bridgestone Arena- Billie Eilish
Wednesday, Mar. 9, 7 pm
501 Broadway, Nashville
Billie Eilish is heading out on the HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR and performing at Bridgestone Arena, on March 9, 2022. Eilish announced an arena tour in 2020 but was only able to complete one date until the tour was canceled.
Buy tickets here.
3Franklin Theatre- JD Souther
Friday, Mar. 11, 8 pm
419 Main Street, Franklin
Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee JD Souther is “one of the most celebrated songwriters of his generation,” writes Interview Magazine. “Raised on a steady diet of big band and jazz during his childhood, Souther has routinely returned to that music—as well as the genius songwriters of the early 20th century (Gershwin, Cole Porter)—for inspiration. On his latest studio album, Tenderness, Souther combines these musical threads, striking a perfect balance between understated jazz and the ineffable pop narratives that have been the backbone of much of his greatest work.”
Buy tickets here.
4The Mulehouse -Eaglemanicas
Friday, Mar. 11, 7 pm
812 S High Street, Columbia
The Eaglemanicas is a group of professional musicians who perform the music of the Eagles and Don Henley.
Buy tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry- Opry Classics
Thursday, Mar. 10, 7 pm
2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Opry Country Classics features a celebrity host and several guests who sing their own hits, as well as timeless favorites. Each show, a Spotlight Artist headlines the show with several of his or her memorable classics, all at the true home of country music, the Grand Ole Opry and broadcast on WSM Radio. This week features Jamey Johnson, Mandy Barrett, Gail Davies, Jimmy Fortune, The Gatlin Brothers, and Jeenie Seely.
Buy tickets here.
6High Watt- Way Down Wanderers
Tuesday, Mar. 8, 8 pm
1 Cannery Row, Nashville
The alt-rock band who writes songs that covers real-life issues will perform this week in Nashville at the High Watt.
Buy tickets here.